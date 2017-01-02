News Categories
Transition of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court
First-ever rice mill inaugurated in Nangarhar
Psychologists list “selfie” addiction as mental illness
8 Afghan women graduate from USAID’s Engineering and Architecture Internship program
Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017
Canada concerned about embezzlement in aid project to Afghanistan
Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens welcomed the agreement of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to transition the administration of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the SupremeRead More
Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens welcomed the agreement of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to transition the administration of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court. A memorandum of understanding was signed by the headsRead More
Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017
Zohra, Afghanistan’s first and only all women orchestra, received the Freemuse Award 2017 for their role in empowering women through music. The women from Zohra orchestra are students at the National Institute of Music (ANIM) and the first women inRead More