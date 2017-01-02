English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Transition of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court

Transition of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court

January 26, 2017

Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens welcomed the agreement of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to transition the administration of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme

Read More
First-ever rice mill inaugurated in Nangarhar

First-ever rice mill inaugurated in Nangarhar

Afghanistan goes up in the corruption index

Afghanistan goes up in the corruption index

Psychologists list “selfie” addiction as mental illness

Psychologists list “selfie” addiction as mental illness

8 Afghan women graduate from USAID’s Engineering and Architecture Internship program

8 Afghan women graduate from USAID’s Engineering and Architecture Internship program

Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017

Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017

WFP receives $20mn from USA for returnees in Afghanistan

WFP receives $20mn from USA for returnees in Afghanistan

Canada concerned about embezzlement in aid project to Afghanistan

Canada concerned about embezzlement in aid project to Afghanistan

Afghan Business

View all posts
Transition of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court

Transition of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court

January 26, 2017 Afghan Business

Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens welcomed the agreement of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to transition the administration of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court. A memorandum of understanding was signed by the heads

Read More
First-ever rice mill inaugurated in Nangarhar

First-ever rice mill inaugurated in Nangarhar

Read More January 26, 2017
Afghanistan goes up in the corruption index

Afghanistan goes up in the corruption index

Read More January 25, 2017
Psychologists list “selfie” addiction as mental illness

Psychologists list “selfie” addiction as mental illness

Read More January 25, 2017
8 Afghan women graduate from USAID’s Engineering and Architecture Internship program

8 Afghan women graduate from USAID’s Engineering and Architecture Internship program

Read More January 24, 2017

Arts & Culture

View all posts
Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017

Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017

January 24, 2017

Zohra, Afghanistan’s first and only all women orchestra, received the Freemuse Award 2017 for their role in empowering women through music. The women from Zohra orchestra are students at the National Institute of Music (ANIM) and the first women in

Read More
Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Afghan treasuries to be exhibited at Japan’s Kyushu National Museum

Afghan treasuries to be exhibited at Japan’s Kyushu National Museum

Entertainment

View all posts
Entertainment 2 days ago

Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

2017 Filmfare Award Winners List

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 5 months ago

Bollywood’s forgotten divas

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 7 months ago

IIFA 2016 award winners

Wadsam Wadsam

Other News

Featured Articles Psychologists list “selfie” addiction as mental illness
International Business Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region
Sports Afghan Cricket Board receives USD 21,000 from Australia
  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading