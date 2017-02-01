English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018

Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018

February 4, 2017

Bamiyan Cultural Center is scheduled to open in  the summer of 2018, three years after its design was approved. In February 2015, an Argentina-based team was selected from 1,010 design

Read More
Asia has the most daily active Facebook users

Asia has the most daily active Facebook users

Afghanistan Central Bank calls for proper maintenance of bank notes

Afghanistan Central Bank calls for proper maintenance of bank notes

Kabul’s German-supported schools start a new admission process

Kabul’s German-supported schools start a new admission process

Entrepreneur of the month: Melinda Gates

Entrepreneur of the month: Melinda Gates

NPC approves contracts worth 7.4bn

NPC approves contracts worth 7.4bn

Afghanistan opens a new permanent facility for Anti-Corruption Justice Center

Afghanistan opens a new permanent facility for Anti-Corruption Justice Center

IMF calls on international community to rise to returning refugees challenge in Afghanistan

IMF calls on international community to rise to returning refugees challenge in Afghanistan

Afghan Business

View all posts
Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018

Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018

February 4, 2017 Afghan Business, Arts & Culture

Bamiyan Cultural Center is scheduled to open in  the summer of 2018, three years after its design was approved. In February 2015, an Argentina-based team was selected from 1,010 design entries from 117 countries for designing the Bamiyan Cultural Center.

Read More
Asia has the most daily active Facebook users

Asia has the most daily active Facebook users

Read More February 2, 2017
Afghanistan Central Bank calls for proper maintenance of bank notes

Afghanistan Central Bank calls for proper maintenance of bank notes

Read More February 2, 2017
Kabul’s German-supported schools start a new admission process

Kabul’s German-supported schools start a new admission process

Read More February 1, 2017
Entrepreneur of the month: Melinda Gates

Entrepreneur of the month: Melinda Gates

Read More January 30, 2017

Arts & Culture

View all posts
Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018

Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018

February 4, 2017

Bamiyan Cultural Center is scheduled to open in  the summer of 2018, three years after its design was approved. In February 2015, an Argentina-based team was selected from 1,010 design entries from 117 countries for designing the Bamiyan Cultural Center.

Read More
Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017

Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017

Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Entertainment

View all posts
Arts & Culture 2 weeks ago

Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

2017 Filmfare Award Winners List

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 5 months ago

Bollywood’s forgotten divas

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 7 months ago

IIFA 2016 award winners

Wadsam Wadsam

Other News

Featured Articles Psychologists list “selfie” addiction as mental illness
International Business Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region
Sports Afghan Cricket Board receives USD 21,000 from Australia
  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading