2017 Filmfare Award Winners List

January 15, 2017

Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt take the black lady home for their roles in Dangal and Udta Punjab respectively. Soonam Kapoor bags the Critics Best Actress award for her power

Civil society actors from northern provinces meet to intensify cooperation

UAE supports Afghanistan in various sectors

Afghanistan, Pakistan back ‘Beyond Boundaries Project’

Afghan government to raise $2.5bn in revenue in March, 2017

Japan pledges support to expand Chabahar port

Afghanistan, China sign $204.9mn road construction deal

Public-Private dialogue to improve industries in Balkh province

Afghan Business

Civil society actors from northern provinces meet to intensify cooperation

January 12, 2017 Afghan Business

Civil society actors from the Northern provinces–Balkh, Samangan, Kunduz, Jawzjan, Takhar and Kabul– participated in a dialogue meeting organized by the Afghan-German Cooperation. The meeting aimed at identifying common challenges, coordinating activities, finding synergies and developing an intervention map of

UAE supports Afghanistan in various sectors

Afghanistan, Pakistan back ‘Beyond Boundaries Project’

Afghan government to raise $2.5bn in revenue in March, 2017

Japan pledges support to expand Chabahar port

Arts & Culture

Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

June 12, 2016

The construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center was officially inaugurated today by Afghan Minister of Urban Development Affairs Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Afghan government officials, representatives of UNESCO and the Embassy of South Korea. Minister

Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Afghan treasuries to be exhibited at Japan’s Kyushu National Museum

Historic Bamiyan joins UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

Entertainment

Entertainment 1 day ago

2017 Filmfare Award Winners List

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 4 months ago

Bollywood’s forgotten divas

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 7 months ago

IIFA 2016 award winners

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 7 months ago

Leonardo DiCaprio to play the role of Jalaluddin Rumi

Wadsam Wadsam

Other News

Featured Articles Entrepreneur of the Month: Oprah Winfrey
International Business Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region
Sports Afghan Cricket Board receives USD 21,000 from Australia
