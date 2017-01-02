English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan discusses trade impediments with Pakistan and calls for action

Afghanistan discusses trade impediments with Pakistan and calls for action

January 19, 2017

A delegation led by Afghan Defense Ministry Advisor Wazhma Frogh met with the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to discuss the impediments facing Afghan-Pak bilateral trade.

Read More
Distrust over NUG continues among Afghans: New poll shows

Distrust over NUG continues among Afghans: New poll shows

$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants

$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants

Afghan carpet traders sign major deals at Domotex Trade Fair

Afghan carpet traders sign major deals at Domotex Trade Fair

Afghan parliament approves draft budget for 1396 fiscal year

Afghan parliament approves draft budget for 1396 fiscal year

2017 Filmfare Award Winners List

2017 Filmfare Award Winners List

Civil society actors from northern provinces meet to intensify cooperation

Civil society actors from northern provinces meet to intensify cooperation

UAE supports Afghanistan in various sectors

UAE supports Afghanistan in various sectors

Afghan Business

View all posts
Afghanistan discusses trade impediments with Pakistan and calls for action

Afghanistan discusses trade impediments with Pakistan and calls for action

January 19, 2017 Afghan Business

A delegation led by Afghan Defense Ministry Advisor Wazhma Frogh met with the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to discuss the impediments facing Afghan-Pak bilateral trade. Frogh voiced her concerns over unreasonable delays in clearance of

Read More
Distrust over NUG continues among Afghans: New poll shows

Distrust over NUG continues among Afghans: New poll shows

Read More January 18, 2017
$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants

$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants

Read More January 18, 2017
Afghan carpet traders sign major deals at Domotex Trade Fair

Afghan carpet traders sign major deals at Domotex Trade Fair

Read More January 17, 2017
Afghan parliament approves draft budget for 1396 fiscal year

Afghan parliament approves draft budget for 1396 fiscal year

Read More January 16, 2017

Arts & Culture

View all posts
Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

June 12, 2016

The construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center was officially inaugurated today by Afghan Minister of Urban Development Affairs Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Afghan government officials, representatives of UNESCO and the Embassy of South Korea. Minister

Read More
Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Afghan treasuries to be exhibited at Japan’s Kyushu National Museum

Afghan treasuries to be exhibited at Japan’s Kyushu National Museum

Historic Bamiyan joins UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

Historic Bamiyan joins UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

Entertainment

View all posts
Entertainment 7 days ago

2017 Filmfare Award Winners List

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 5 months ago

Bollywood’s forgotten divas

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 7 months ago

IIFA 2016 award winners

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 8 months ago

Leonardo DiCaprio to play the role of Jalaluddin Rumi

Wadsam Wadsam

Other News

Featured Articles Entrepreneur of the Month: Oprah Winfrey
International Business Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region
Sports Afghan Cricket Board receives USD 21,000 from Australia
  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading