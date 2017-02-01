News Categories
Category
Breaking News
Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018
...
Asia has the most daily active Facebook users
...
Afghanistan Central Bank calls for proper maintenance of bank notes
...
Kabul’s German-supported schools start a new admission process
...
NPC approves contracts worth 7.4bn
...
Afghanistan opens a new permanent facility for Anti-Corruption Justice Center
...
Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018
Bamiyan Cultural Center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018, three years after its design was approved. In February 2015, an Argentina-based team was selected from 1,010 designRead More
Afghan BusinessView all posts
Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018
Bamiyan Cultural Center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018, three years after its design was approved. In February 2015, an Argentina-based team was selected from 1,010 design entries from 117 countries for designing the Bamiyan Cultural Center.Read More
Arts & CultureView all posts
Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018
Bamiyan Cultural Center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018, three years after its design was approved. In February 2015, an Argentina-based team was selected from 1,010 design entries from 117 countries for designing the Bamiyan Cultural Center.Read More