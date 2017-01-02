Breaking News
Civil society actors from northern provinces meet to intensify cooperation
UAE supports Afghanistan in various sectors
Afghanistan, Pakistan back ‘Beyond Boundaries Project’
Afghan government to raise $2.5bn in revenue in March, 2017
Japan pledges support to expand Chabahar port
Afghanistan, China sign $204.9mn road construction deal
2017 Filmfare Award Winners List
Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt take the black lady home for their roles in Dangal and Udta Punjab respectively. Soonam Kapoor bags the Critics Best Actress award for her powerRead More
Civil society actors from the Northern provinces–Balkh, Samangan, Kunduz, Jawzjan, Takhar and Kabul– participated in a dialogue meeting organized by the Afghan-German Cooperation. The meeting aimed at identifying common challenges, coordinating activities, finding synergies and developing an intervention map ofRead More
Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval
The construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center was officially inaugurated today by Afghan Minister of Urban Development Affairs Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Afghan government officials, representatives of UNESCO and the Embassy of South Korea. MinisterRead More