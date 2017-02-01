News Categories
Kabul’s German-supported schools start a new admission process
NPC approves contracts worth 7.4bn
Afghanistan opens a new permanent facility for Anti-Corruption Justice Center
IMF calls on international community to rise to returning refugees challenge in Afghanistan
Afghan law firm ranked top by Chambers and Partners
Transition of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court
German-supported schools in Kabul: the Amani boys’ school, the Lycée Jamhuriat and the Aishe-e Durani girls’ school, started their admission process for future students. During the upcoming eight days 190 fourth grade applicants will be assessed through a computer-based test.Read More
Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017
Zohra, Afghanistan’s first and only all women orchestra, received the Freemuse Award 2017 for their role in empowering women through music. The women from Zohra orchestra are students at the National Institute of Music (ANIM) and the first women inRead More