Afghanistan, China sign $204.9mn road construction deal

January 8, 2017

Afghanistan awarded the Dara-e-Suf to Yakawlang road project to a Chinese firm after its bid of USD 204.9mn was approved by the Afghan government. An agreement to that effect was

Public-Private dialogue to improve industries in Balkh province

Afghanistan’s exports up by 12%

Ghani suspends telecom minister over tax probe

‘Way of Pen’ society rallies to reopen schools in Kandahar

Workshops on role of gender in mining sector held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat

New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh

Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul

Afghan Business

Afghanistan, China sign $204.9mn road construction deal

January 8, 2017 Afghan Business

Afghanistan awarded the Dara-e-Suf to Yakawlang road project to a Chinese firm after its bid of USD 204.9mn was approved by the Afghan government. An agreement to that effect was signed by Afghan Public Works Minister Mahmoud Baligh in the

Public-Private dialogue to improve industries in Balkh province

Afghanistan’s exports up by 12%

Ghani suspends telecom minister over tax probe

‘Way of Pen’ society rallies to reopen schools in Kandahar

Arts & Culture

Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

June 12, 2016

The construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center was officially inaugurated today by Afghan Minister of Urban Development Affairs Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Afghan government officials, representatives of UNESCO and the Embassy of South Korea. Minister

Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Afghan treasuries to be exhibited at Japan’s Kyushu National Museum

Historic Bamiyan joins UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

Entertainment

Entertainment 4 months ago

Bollywood’s forgotten divas

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 7 months ago

IIFA 2016 award winners

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 7 months ago

Leonardo DiCaprio to play the role of Jalaluddin Rumi

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 9 months ago

Top 10 richest actors in the world

Wadsam Wadsam

Other News

