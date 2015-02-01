News Categories
Afghanistan, China sign $204.9mn road construction deal
Public-Private dialogue to improve industries in Balkh province
Afghanistan’s exports up by 12%
Ghani suspends telecom minister over tax probe
‘Way of Pen’ society rallies to reopen schools in Kandahar
Workshops on role of gender in mining sector held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat
Afghanistan awarded the Dara-e-Suf to Yakawlang road project to a Chinese firm after its bid of USD 204.9mn was approved by the Afghan government. An agreement to that effect wasRead More
Afghanistan awarded the Dara-e-Suf to Yakawlang road project to a Chinese firm after its bid of USD 204.9mn was approved by the Afghan government. An agreement to that effect was signed by Afghan Public Works Minister Mahmoud Baligh in theRead More
Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval
The construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center was officially inaugurated today by Afghan Minister of Urban Development Affairs Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Afghan government officials, representatives of UNESCO and the Embassy of South Korea. MinisterRead More