Afghanistan discusses trade impediments with Pakistan and calls for action
...
Distrust over NUG continues among Afghans: New poll shows
...
$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants
...
Afghan parliament approves draft budget for 1396 fiscal year
...
Civil society actors from northern provinces meet to intensify cooperation
...
UAE supports Afghanistan in various sectors
...
A delegation led by Afghan Defense Ministry Advisor Wazhma Frogh met with the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to discuss the impediments facing Afghan-Pak bilateral trade. Frogh voiced her concerns over unreasonable delays in clearance of
Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval
The construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center was officially inaugurated today by Afghan Minister of Urban Development Affairs Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Afghan government officials, representatives of UNESCO and the Embassy of South Korea. MinisterRead More