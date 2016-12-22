English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh

New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh

December 27, 2016

A newly established garment factory in northern Balkh province employs 150 people, including 60 women. The factory produces 10,000 meters cloth and 1.5 tons of thread in 24 hours. Factory

Read More
Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul

Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul

Job fair held in Herat University

Job fair held in Herat University

Afghanistan receives $83.5mn from WB for bringing reforms

Afghanistan receives $83.5mn from WB for bringing reforms

“Office” established to provide desk space to startups

“Office” established to provide desk space to startups

Afghanistan more conducive for business today: Ambassador Mohib

Afghanistan more conducive for business today: Ambassador Mohib

TAPI pipeline to receive $2.5bn credit facility from Siemens

TAPI pipeline to receive $2.5bn credit facility from Siemens

Government slammed for lack of balance in next fiscal year’s budget

Government slammed for lack of balance in next fiscal year’s budget

Afghan Business

View all posts
New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh

New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh

December 27, 2016 Afghan Business

A newly established garment factory in northern Balkh province employs 150 people, including 60 women. The factory produces 10,000 meters cloth and 1.5 tons of thread in 24 hours. Factory owner, Haji Baryali Nabizada, said he wanted to flee to

Read More
Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul

Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul

Read More December 24, 2016
Job fair held in Herat University

Job fair held in Herat University

Read More December 22, 2016
Afghanistan receives $83.5mn from WB for bringing reforms

Afghanistan receives $83.5mn from WB for bringing reforms

Read More December 21, 2016
“Office” established to provide desk space to startups

“Office” established to provide desk space to startups

Read More December 18, 2016

Arts & Culture

View all posts
Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

Construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center inaugurated a year after its design approval

June 12, 2016

The construction of Bamiyan Cultural Center was officially inaugurated today by Afghan Minister of Urban Development Affairs Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Afghan government officials, representatives of UNESCO and the Embassy of South Korea. Minister

Read More
Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Ghani inaugurates reconstruction of a historic palace in Kabul today

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Six Afghan female cyclists to participate in a tournament in France

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater stages Hamlet in Kabul

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Afghan Muppet called Zari

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Afghan women’s cycling team nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Afghan treasuries to be exhibited at Japan’s Kyushu National Museum

Afghan treasuries to be exhibited at Japan’s Kyushu National Museum

Historic Bamiyan joins UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

Historic Bamiyan joins UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

Entertainment

View all posts
Entertainment 4 months ago

Bollywood’s forgotten divas

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 6 months ago

IIFA 2016 award winners

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 7 months ago

Leonardo DiCaprio to play the role of Jalaluddin Rumi

Wadsam Wadsam
Entertainment 8 months ago

Top 10 richest actors in the world

Wadsam Wadsam

Other News

Featured Articles Entrepreneur of the Month: Oprah Winfrey
International Business Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region
Sports Afghan Cricket Board receives USD 21,000 from Australia
  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading