1000-Bed Medical Complex to be Built Soon in Nangarhar Province

in Afghan Business

A medical complex with 1000 beds for the Eastern Zone of Afghanistan will soon be built in Nangarhar province.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Nangarhar Governor Hayatullah Hayat laid the foundation stone for the facility on Sunday.

The complex will consist of 200-bed maternity hospital, 150 bed hospital for the disabled people, 40-bed hospital for the tuberculosis patients, 600-bed hospital, and a depot for the medicines.

According to a statement from the presidential palace, President Ghani will also meet with traders, military and security officials, women rights activists, provincial officials, religious scholars, university and school teachers, district administrative chiefs, district council officials and youths.