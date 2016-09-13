Breaking News
Afghanistan’s exports up by 12%
Ghani suspends telecom minister over tax probe
‘Way of Pen’ society rallies to reopen schools in Kandahar
Workshops on role of gender in mining sector held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat
New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh
Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul
1000 Scholarships from India for Afghan students for the academic year 2017-18
The Government of India continues to offer 1000 student scholarships (ICCR) to the Afghan nationals under the Special Scholarship Scheme for pursuing Undergraduate, Postgraduate and M.Phil/Ph.D courses.
The Scheme is jointly implemented by Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Embassy of India in Kabul and its four consulates in Heart, Jalalabad, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif. The process for the selecting the Afghan students for the academic year 2017-2018 has commenced.
All desirous candidates are requested to approach Scholarship Division, Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) for seeking further information on procedure to apply for the scholarship for the academic year 2016 and pursue their goals in quest of knowledge in India.
The details of contact point in the MoHE are as under:
1. Naweedullah Naweed
Head of Undergraduate Scholarship Management Office
Ministry of Higher Education
Email: naweedullahh@gmail.com
Office: 020 25 10 580
2. Abdul Raouf Vedi
Head of Postgraduate Scholarship Management Office
Directorate of Foreign Relation & Cultural Affairs
Ministry of Higher Education
Email: raouf.vedi11@gmail.com
Office: 020 25 11 405
