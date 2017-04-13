134 Afghan engineers receive training on designing and surveying construction projects

in Afghan Business

Over 100 Afghan engineers completed a seminar on how to plan, design and construct roads and bridges. The training was financed by Regional Capacity Development (RCD) program at a total cost of nearly AFN 1.3 million, while the Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) provided technical assistance. Both, RCD and RIDF are funded by the German Government.

Since beginning of March, 134 engineers from line departments in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Balkh, Kunduz, Samangan and Takhar provinces have received training on how to design and survey the construction of roads and bridges. It was an advanced seminar, following last year’s training on the basics of road design.

During the past two months, participants had the opportunity to design the different layers of a street, such as the sub-base, the base- and gravel wearing course, its surface, as well as drainage structures. In doing so, they used modern survey equipment, new design techniques and different drafting tools. “This training was extremely useful, especially the survey and road design. I am looking forward to applying it at work which will improve our performance”, a training participant stated.

While the focus of this seminar was on roads and bridges, the techniques and standards apply to almost all aspects of infrastructure planning, design and construction. The training will help the line departments’ engineers to improve Afghanistan’s infrastructure.

The German RCD program and RIDF provided support for this training, following a request from provincial departments. Based on a training needs assessment, they had suggested several topics, including the construction of roads and bridges. As a result, the seminar was tailored to the needs of the provincial departments of economy, rural rehabilitation and development, education, public works, power and water supply as well as to the demands of river basin agencies and municipalities.

“This workshop exactly met our needs. The knowledge participants gained will certainly contribute to better services for our community in the future,” said Eng. Sayed Akbar, Acting Director of Takhar province’s Public Works Department.

The courses are part of a joint program funded by the German government’s project Regional Capacity Development (RCD) implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, and the Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), funded through KfW Development Bank and implemented by Joint Venture Grontmij-GOPA-INTEGRATION in partnership with Afghan ministries and provincial institutions. Both RCD and RIDF are examples of German and Afghan partners working together successfully and collaboration among several organizations implementing German development cooperation programs.