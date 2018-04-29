13th Annual Business Matchmaking Conference held in D.C.

in Afghan Business

The 13th Annual Business Matchmaking Conference was organized by the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) from April 24-26, 2018 in Washington DC.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani addressed the conference in a video message followed by a number of addresses including by Mustafa Mastoor, Minister of Economy; Hamdullah Moheb, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States; the AACC Chairman, Sulaiman Lutfi; the AACC President and CEO, Jefferey Grieco; Hamidullah Farooqi, Advisor to the President and Chancellor of the Kabul University and Atiqullah Nusrat, CEO of the ACCI.

The speakers from Afghanistan, the US and international organizations discussed topics such as energy, mining, trade and transit, ICT, women’s economic empowerment, and regional economic cooperation and the associated investment opportunities.

The conference also covered a session on the topic of Afghanistan-centered Regional Cooperation and Private Sector Participation. The panel was moderated by Dr. Robert Voetsch, Senior Advisor at the AACC. Speakers in the panel included Hassan Sorooch, Director General for Economic Cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan; Nasir Ahmad Faiq, Deputy Director General for Regional Cooperation, MoFA, and Dr. Jeff Stacey, international expert.

Soroosh and Faiq spoke about RECCA and the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process respectively and explained the new approach to private sector development and participation under these two frameworks as well as the ongoing regional projects and new initiatives.