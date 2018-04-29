English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

13th Annual Business Matchmaking Conference held in D.C.

in Afghan Business

13th Annual Business Matchmaking Conference held in D.C.
29 Apr, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The 13th Annual Business Matchmaking Conference was organized by the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) from April 24-26, 2018 in Washington DC. 

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani addressed the conference in a video message followed by a number of addresses including by Mustafa Mastoor, Minister of Economy; Hamdullah Moheb, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States; the AACC Chairman, Sulaiman Lutfi; the AACC President and CEO, Jefferey Grieco; Hamidullah Farooqi, Advisor to the President and Chancellor of the Kabul University and Atiqullah Nusrat, CEO of the ACCI.  

The speakers from Afghanistan, the US and international organizations discussed topics such as energy, mining, trade and transit, ICT, women’s economic empowerment, and regional economic cooperation and the associated investment opportunities. 

The conference also covered a session on  the topic of Afghanistan-centered Regional Cooperation and Private Sector Participation. The panel was moderated by Dr. Robert Voetsch, Senior Advisor at the AACC. Speakers in the panel included Hassan Sorooch, Director General for Economic Cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan; Nasir Ahmad Faiq, Deputy Director General for Regional Cooperation, MoFA, and Dr. Jeff Stacey, international expert. 

Soroosh and Faiq spoke about RECCA and the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process respectively and explained the new approach to private sector development and participation under these two frameworks as well as the ongoing regional projects and new initiatives.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan businessInvestment in Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago 52 welfare projects help over 17,000 families in Herat

52 welfare projects help over 17,000 families in Herat

The National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD)  has completed 52 utility projects in

Afghan Business 2 years ago Kunduz’s main bridge destroyed by Taliban soon to be reconstructed

Kunduz’s main bridge destroyed by Taliban soon to be reconstructed

Afghan Ministry of Defense has informed that reconstruction work of Alchin bridge, the main bridge connecting the northern provinces with

Afghan Business 5 years ago Zakhilwal, Ghani seek US economic support

Zakhilwal, Ghani seek US economic support

PAN-Finance Minister Omar Zakhilwal and Transition Coordinator Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday held crucial talks with senior US officials on economic

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading