$15.5 Billion Wasted in Afghanistan in Past 11 Years

in Afghan Business

26 Jul, 2018 by
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan (SIGAR) has released its first estimate of the total amount of money wasted in Afghanistan in response to a request from three congressmen. 

The figure is a staggering $15.5 billion, but SIGAR says this could be half of the amount wasted in the country .

“In response to your request, we calculated the total dollar amount of waste, fraud, and abuse, we have uncovered through our work since SIGAR’s inception in 2008 through December 31, 2017. To do this, we reviewed 766 SIGAR products and investigations completed during the period.

In sum, SIGAR has identified up to $15.5 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse, and failed whole-of-government reconstruction efforts (or 29 percent of the $52.7 billion we examined)”, states the letter from SIGAR to the congressmen. 

SIGAR noted that more than $4 billion dollars intended for “stabilization programs” in Afghanistan instead led to “exacerbated conflicts, enabled corruption and bolstered support for insurgents”.

And the $7.3 billion spent to curb opium production and trade has done very little, according to SIGAR, which notes that opium production is now “at the highest levels since 2002.”

SIGAR’s reports on the US reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan have time and again concluded that US government agencies spent far too much money, far too quickly, in a country woefully unprepared to absorb it.

Their pouring of money created opportunities for corruption and made  many of those projects far more harmful than helpful. 
Wadsam

Wadsam
