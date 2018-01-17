English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

17bn AFN increase in development funds in Afghanistan’s 2018 budget

in Afghan Business

17bn AFN increase in development funds in Afghanistan’s 2018 budget
17 Jan, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The lower of the Afghan parliament, Wolesi Jirga, approved the national budget for 2018 on Wednesday after rejecting it the first time on December 16 for lack of “balance”  among provinces.

The lower house had proposed 267.2 billion Afghanis in general funds and 93.7 billion Afghanis in uplift spending.

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance submitted a revised budget which received severe criticism again for failing to address the  lack of balance issue.

The budget was finally approved on Wednesday after a 17bn Afghani increase was added to the development budget in the revised version of the draft budget.

According to Amir Khan Yar, head of the Wolesi Jirga economic commission, eight percent of projects dropped in the earlier draft have been included and proposed administrative units, to which additional funds were allocated, reduced from 10 to six.

Furthermore, the precautionary budget of 56 billion Afghanis has been slashed to 54 billion Afghanis. He added the 161 billion AFN of the projected funds was expected from government revenue and the rest from foreign aid.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan budgetAfghanistan developmentAfghanistan wolesi jirga

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Work on the Torkham-Jalalabad Highway Resumed

Work on the Torkham-Jalalabad Highway Resumed

Pakistan resumed construction on the dualization of the Torkham-Jalalabad highway, which was halted for the past three years due to

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghanistan rolls out red carpet for Chinese investors

Afghanistan rolls out red carpet for Chinese investors

President Ashraf Ghani on his first day of official 4-day visit to China met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

Afghan Business 4 months ago Afghanistan one of the largest markets for Pakistan’s pork exporters

Afghanistan one of the largest markets for Pakistan’s pork exporters

The Daily Times of Pakistan has revealed that Pakistan exported around USD 2.8mn worth of fresh, chilled or frozen swine

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading