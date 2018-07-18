Breaking News
Australia Provides AUD 5mn To Help Drought Affected People in Afghanistan
19% Increase In Trade Between Afghanistan & Uzbekistan
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
Afghans Can Now Order Food & Grocery Online
Central Bank Links Depreciation of Afghani to Dollar Smuggling
NPC Approves 3 Contracts Worth 204.3mn Afghanis
19% Increase In Trade Between Afghanistan & Uzbekistan
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan discuss development and cooperation in trade and economic relations between the two nations at a meeting held in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.
The two sides noted the considerable increase of 19% in trade between the two countries last year and called for further development of trade and economic cooperation.
The Uzbek side proposed involving Afghanistan investors on the principle of public-private partnership, as well as creation of a border trade zone.
Meanwhile, the Afghan delegation proposed establishing a free trade regime between the countries.
The Afghan side sought Uzbekistan’s help in restoration and development of textile industry, namely in exchange of experience in this field and personnel training.
