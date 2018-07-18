19% Increase In Trade Between Afghanistan & Uzbekistan

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan discuss development and cooperation in trade and economic relations between the two nations at a meeting held in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The two sides noted the considerable increase of 19% in trade between the two countries last year and called for further development of trade and economic cooperation.

The Uzbek side proposed involving Afghanistan investors on the principle of public-private partnership, as well as creation of a border trade zone.

Meanwhile, the Afghan delegation proposed establishing a free trade regime between the countries.

The Afghan side sought Uzbekistan’s help in restoration and development of textile industry, namely in exchange of experience in this field and personnel training.