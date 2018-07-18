English | دری
19% Increase In Trade Between Afghanistan & Uzbekistan

19% Increase In Trade Between Afghanistan & Uzbekistan
18 Jul, 2018
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan discuss development and cooperation in trade and economic relations between the two nations at a meeting held in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The two sides noted the considerable increase of 19% in trade between the two countries last year and called for further development of trade and economic cooperation.

The Uzbek side proposed involving Afghanistan investors on the principle of public-private partnership, as well as creation of a border trade zone.

Meanwhile, the Afghan delegation proposed establishing a free trade regime between the countries.

The Afghan side sought Uzbekistan’s help in restoration and development of textile industry, namely in exchange of experience in this field and personnel training.
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan

