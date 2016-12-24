Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul

in Afghan Business

The very first national results-based monitoring and evaluation (M&E) forum took place in Kabul on Thursday, financed by the Afghan-German Cooperation’s project Monitoring, Evaluation and Communication and conducted by the Afghan Ministry of Economy (MoEc).

About 200 M&E experts from all over the country, working for governmental institutions, non-governmental organizations, universities or research bodies, attended this event.

Results-based monitoring and evaluation consists of the continuous, systematic observation and recording of program and project progress against pre-defined targets and results. The registration of concrete data and testimonials enables measuring and examining the value and benefits of project results and outcomes: relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, impact and sustainability.

“If donor countries support and finance development projects in Afghanistan, it is tax payers money and they are interested to know how transparent the projects are financed and what positive changes they bring to the lives of Afghans”, the Head of the Afghan Senate, Fazel Hadi Muslimyar, highlighted at the forum.

The MoEc presented the currently developed national RBME mechanism for development projects. This mechanism consists of three phases: pre-investment, implementation period and post-investment. In order to provide transparency and efficiency of project performance in the entire country, the MoEc aims at applying the RBME mechanism to relevant offices in all Afghan provinces.

The mechanism has been presented to all participants of the forum. Organisers were also asking for feedback in order to improve the current M&E mechanism. This increases accountability and transparency of the MoEc and all projects that will be monitored accordingly. Proper data management and evaluation will ensure adequate project implementation and improve living conditions of Afghan citizens in the entire country.

In addition, the forum served as an M&E learning platform, allowing participants to discuss recent M&E developments and to exchange experience and best practices.

All attendees of the forum expressed their commitment to a national M&E strategy. The second forum of this kind will be conducted in early 2017.

The Afghan-German Cooperation has been supporting Afghanistan’s civil reconstruction, fighting poverty and improving governance as well as the economic situation, building a basis for sustainable stability and safety. On behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the project “Monitoring, Evaluation and Communication” is communicating the Afghan-German Cooperation’s developments to the Afghan public and supporting the Afghan Ministry of Economy (MoEc) in developing monitoring & evaluation capacities.