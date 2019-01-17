Breaking News
Afghanistan Saffron Institute to be Established Soon
...
About 23% Increase in Kandahar’s Customs Revenue
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Opening of Air Corridor Linking Afghanistan with Turkey & Europe
...
Afghanistan Exported 5,400 Tons Of Goods Via Air Corridors
...
Major Petroleum Refinery To Open Soon in Herat
...
About 23% Increase in Kandahar’s Customs Revenue
The customs office of southern Kandahar province has collected 7.82 billion Afghani in revenue this year, indicating a 22.6% increase from last year’s and a 13.5% increase over the target.
This comes despite the decline in volume of trade with Pakistan.
In an interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, Kandahar customs director Mohammad Akbar said the revenue was collected on different items such as construction materials, drugs and other commercial goods, edible and nonedible items and commercial goods imported from Pakistan and other countries.
He linked the surge in revenue to fighting corruption, blocking illegal routers for trafficking, reforms and computer-based system.
He added that with the activation of the E-Payment system traders in Kandahar are able to clear their taxes sooner and save time.
He further said that a laboratory for testing medicines and food materials would soon be installed in Kandahar. Presently, these materials are sent to Kabul for testing.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan, Pakistan fresh fruit trade up by 46%
According to Pakistan’s Customs Department, the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan and Pakistan via Torkham and Kurram Agency has
Afghanistan Rugs and Carpet Center launched in Kabul
The Afghanistan Rugs and Carpet Center (ARCC) was officially launched on Saturday in Kabul. The center aims at reviving the
Afghan-Pak relations should be based on ‘mutual economic dependence’: President Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani ‘ two-day visit to Pakistan was aimed at rebuilding ties between the two neighboring nations and moving