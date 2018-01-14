Breaking News
2400 tons of wheat arrive in Kabul from India via Chabahar Port
...
Afghani drops against foreign currencies
...
National power grid extended to Ghazni province
...
Maidan Wardak-Ghazni power project inaugurated
...
Afghan gov’t awards contract for Ghoriyan salt extraction to a private firm
...
Afghan gov’t reviews policies aimed at removing barriers to women in workplace
...
2400 tons of wheat arrive in Kabul from India via Chabahar Port
The first consignment of 2400 tons of wheat as part of Indian government’s assistance to Afghanistan arrived to capital Kabul through Chabahar port.
“Today,the first consignment of 2400 tons of wheat arrived in Kabul and was welcomed by Afghan Minister for Agriculture Nasir Ahmed Durrani and Charge d’Affairs Mr. Alok Ranjan Jha.The wheat is part of the 30,000 tons shipped via Chabahar,” a statement by the Embassy of India said.
India formally started exports to Afghanistan via Chabahar port in Iran by flagging off the first shipment of 1.1 million tons of wheat to Afghanistan late in the month of October last year.
“The shipment of wheat is a landmark moment as it will pave the way for operationalisation of the Chabahar port as an alternate, reliable and robust connectivity for Afghanistan,” India’s External Affairs Ministry said in a statement by flagging the first shipment.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Non-payment of taxes impinge on Herat municipality’s revenue
In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News (PAN), Herat Mayor Mohammad Salim Tarakai said that government and non-government organizations
International support team to assist with Afghan 2014 elections
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will send a support team to Afghanistan to assist with the
Afghan Ministry of Mines working to bring transparency in the mining contracts
Speaking at a conference in Kabul, Mines Minister Waheedullah Shahrani acknowledged that many of the mining agreements are marred by