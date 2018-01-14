English | دری
2400 tons of wheat arrive in Kabul from India via Chabahar Port

14 Jan, 2018
The first consignment of 2400 tons of wheat as part of Indian government’s assistance to Afghanistan arrived to capital Kabul through Chabahar port.

“Today,the first consignment of 2400 tons of wheat arrived in Kabul and was welcomed by Afghan Minister for Agriculture Nasir Ahmed Durrani and Charge d’Affairs Mr. Alok Ranjan Jha.The wheat is part of the 30,000 tons shipped via Chabahar,” a statement by the Embassy of India said.

India formally started exports to Afghanistan via Chabahar port in Iran by flagging off the first shipment of 1.1 million tons of wheat to Afghanistan late in the month of October last year.

“The shipment of wheat is a landmark moment as it will pave the way for operationalisation of the Chabahar port as an alternate, reliable and robust connectivity for Afghanistan,” India’s External Affairs Ministry said in a statement by flagging the first shipment.
