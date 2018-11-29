English | دری
26% Hike in Pistachio Yield in Samangan

The northern Samangan province has witnessed a considerable increase in its pistachio production this year.

According to sources, pistachio yield in the province has reached 212 tons this year, indicating a 26% increase from last year.

Farmers have earned 265mn Afghanis from the business compared to 210mn Afghanis last year.

Samangan pistachio is exported to India, Pakistan and European countries.

Earlier this month, the agriculture ministry reported that pistachio yields in northern Badakhshan province have increased to 100 tons this year. A statement said that Badakhshan produced 300 tons of pistachio last year, but this year pistachio yield increased to 400 tons, which reveled significant increase.

During the inauguration ceremony of Afghanistan’s first air corridor with China on November 6th, President Ghani described Afghanistan’s pistachio as one of the country’s “hidden treasures” and added that trade corridors would enable the country to utilize its full potential.
