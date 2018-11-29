Breaking News
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Solar Power Project & Road Construction Project To Kick Off Soon in Ghor
...
Road Reconstruction to Benefit 22,000 Citizens in Samangan
...
Rehabilitated Irrigation Canal in Badakhshan benefits 4,200 Citizens
...
Survey Reveals Improvement in Afghans’ Confidence Toward Security, Economy
...
Afghanistan’s First-Ever Dog Shop Established in Kabul
...
26% Hike in Pistachio Yield in Samangan
The northern Samangan province has witnessed a considerable increase in its pistachio production this year.
According to sources, pistachio yield in the province has reached 212 tons this year, indicating a 26% increase from last year.
Farmers have earned 265mn Afghanis from the business compared to 210mn Afghanis last year.
Samangan pistachio is exported to India, Pakistan and European countries.
Earlier this month, the agriculture ministry reported that pistachio yields in northern Badakhshan province have increased to 100 tons this year. A statement said that Badakhshan produced 300 tons of pistachio last year, but this year pistachio yield increased to 400 tons, which reveled significant increase.
During the inauguration ceremony of Afghanistan’s first air corridor with China on November 6th, President Ghani described Afghanistan’s pistachio as one of the country’s “hidden treasures” and added that trade corridors would enable the country to utilize its full potential.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
China- and Russia-led Shanghai bloc eyes Afghan role
A bloc of Asian countries led by China and Russia is seeking a bigger role in Afghanistan ahead of Nato’s
60% increase in Afghanistan’s agricultural products exports
Afghanistan Ministry of Commerce and Industries have reported a 60% increase in Afghanistan’s agricultural products exports. Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi cited
Tagab in Badakhshan to receive new health clinic for 150 patients with German support
Work on the construction of a new Comprehensive Health Clinic (CHC) for Tagab district in Badakhshan province began today. The