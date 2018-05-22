English | دری
3 Out of 4 Turbines of Naghlu Hydropower Plant are Now Active

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s largest hydropower plant, the Naghlu Hydropower Plant, has restarted the operations of one of its turbines. 

The newly rehabilitated turbine has the capacity to generate 25 MW electricity and is connected to Afghanistan’s national grid. Three out of four turbines of the plant are now active. 

Turbine number 1, nonfunctional since 2012, restarted after it was rehabilitated under the Naghlu Hydropower Rehabilitation Project, supervises by Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), with funding support from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF).

DABS will rehabilitate the remaining turbines by the end of 2018. 

When all four turbines are in operation the station will have the capacity to produce 100MW electricity which could serve 100,000 households. 

The project will also fund the electrification of more than 28 villages located close to the hydropower plant .
