English | دری
News Categories  
Category

30 new factories established in Nangarhar this year

in Afghan Business

30 new factories established in Nangarhar this year
22 Apr, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province has witnessed 70% increase in industrial activity with the establishment of 30 new factories at Sheikh Misri Industrial Zone of the province in the past six months.

The province’s business community along with Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) called on Governor Haji Tor Malang to further support investment in the province.

Governor Malang said industrial activity has been increasing day by day in Nangarhar. According to Malang, a total of 2,433 factories are functional in Nangarhar, employing 10,000 individuals.

The governor received recognition award from ACCI for his efforts at improving the local industry.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan economyafghanistan factoriesAfghanistan industriesNangarharNangarhar factories

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghanistan’s unemployment rate hits 56%

Afghanistan’s unemployment rate hits 56%

The National Union of Afghanistan Workers, Employees said about 60% of eligible workers in Afghanistan are suffering from unemployment. Impasse

International Business 5 months ago Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region

A delegation of AIIB led by Sir Danny Alexander, Vice President & Corporate Secretary visited the SAARC Development Fund Secretariat

Afghan Business 3 years ago SIGAR re-opens probe of Afghanistan’s USD 34M “White Elephant”

SIGAR re-opens probe of Afghanistan’s USD 34M “White Elephant”

Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko is reopening probe into the USD 34 million military facility of

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading