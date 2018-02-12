Breaking News
3rd Afghanistan-Iran economic meeting to be held in March
The third economic meeting of Afghanistan and Iran’s Joint Economic Committee is going to be held in March 2018 in Tehran.
The two parties are expected to confer on opportunities for joint investment in different sector to help boost trade ties.
According to Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), the trade volume between Afghanistan and Iran is currently over USD 2bn a year.
Economic experts believe Iran can serve as a good economic partner for Afghanistan as Afghanistan can benefit from its industrial practice and the business standards that are practiced.
Wadsam
