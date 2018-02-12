English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

3rd Afghanistan-Iran economic meeting to be held in March

in Afghan Business

3rd Afghanistan-Iran economic meeting to be held in March
13 Feb, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The third economic meeting of Afghanistan and Iran’s Joint Economic Committee is going to be held in March 2018 in Tehran.

The two parties are expected to confer on opportunities for joint investment in different sector to help boost trade ties.

According to Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), the trade volume between Afghanistan and Iran is currently over USD  2bn a year.

Economic experts believe Iran can serve as a good economic partner for Afghanistan as Afghanistan can benefit from its industrial practice and the business standards that are practiced.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAfghanistan TradeAfghanistan-Iran economic meeting

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Land usurpation hinders implementation of Kabul city’s master plan

Land usurpation hinders implementation of Kabul city’s master plan

Powerful individuals have reportedly been involved in usurping lands over the past decade, and minimal efforts have been made to

Afghan Business 5 years ago How Offices Become Complaint Departments

How Offices Become Complaint Departments

THERE is the ideal life, and then there is life as it really exists. We have various ways of expressing

Afghan Business 6 years ago Rightsize military, World Bank asks Kabul

Rightsize military, World Bank asks Kabul

The World Bank (WB) has urged Afghanistan, which is preparing for a sustainable economy after 2014 when foreign troops are

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading