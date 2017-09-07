5 new smelting factories to be built across Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The Afghan private sector will invest USD 30mn in the establishment of five smelting factories across Afghanistan.

The factories are going to be built in Kabul, Balkh and Nangarhar provinces, with the biggest one to be established in Kabul at a total cost of USD 20mn.

Afghanistan currently has 22 smelting plants; however, less than 50% of the capacity of the total number of plants is currently being used due to lack of raw materials and electricity.

The iron manufacturing industry is one of the leading industries in the country with at least USD 100mn worth of investment.

The smelting plants union urged the government to support the industry by addressing the problem of electricity and raw materials.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance said they have started a campaign for the sale of scrap metal in an effort to encourage iron manufacturers to invest in the country.

According to the Finance Ministry’s Enterprises Department, the Ministry has collected 40mn AFN through the campaign, which will cover the sale of 37,000 tons of scrap metal to factory owners.