English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

$60mn grant from ADB provides electricity to eastern Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

$60mn grant from ADB provides electricity to eastern Afghanistan
18 Dec, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided USD 60mn to support power transmission expansion in eastern Afghanistan.

An agreement to that effect was signed by ADB’s Deputy Country Director for Afghanistan Shanny Campbell, and Afghanistan Minister of Finance and ADB Governor Eklil Ahmad Hakimi. President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, parliamentarians, and senior government officials attended the signing, according to ADB.

Financed by the Afghanistan Infrastructure Trust Fund (AITF) and administered by ADB, the grant is part of an overall USD 1.2bn Energy Supply Improvement Investment Program.

The project provides more electricity by extending the national grid connectivity  into eastern provinces and strengthening the northeast power system. The project will finance the construction of a 190-kilometer, 220-kilovolt transmission line between the capital Kabul and the Nangarhar provincial capital, Jalalabad. It will enable nearly 300 megawatts of grid power into Nangarhar and adjoining provinces. Phase 2 of this project will extend the power grid into Kunar province.

“Increased access to efficient and sustainable energy sources can help Afghanistan to meet its economic growth aspirations,” said Ms. Campbell. “The assistance signed, will support the government’s national energy supply program, which aims to expand power supply to boost economic growth and income opportunities.”

Presently, 20 out of 34 provinces in Afghanistan are not connected to the power grid supply.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
ADBAfghanistan electricity

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago World Bank to fund electric dam project on Kunar River

World Bank to fund electric dam project on Kunar River

The World Bank has pledged to finance construction of an electric dam project on Kunar River, said Ministry of Water

Arts & Culture 5 years ago Coins from 1st century AD returned to Kabul Museum

Coins from 1st century AD returned to Kabul Museum

As many as 215 coins of the Kushan-era in the 1st century AD were returned to Afghanistan National Museum at

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan Farmers Attend Agriculture-Business Seminar

Afghan Farmers Attend Agriculture-Business Seminar

PAKTIKA PROVINCE – Afghanistan – The first agricultural-business seminar was held in Orgun district, Feb. 10-11. The United States Department

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading