English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants

in Afghan Business

$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants
18 Jan, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

At least USD 7bn has come into Afghanistan through international aid for migrants and from contributions made by almost 6 million Afghans living abroad.

“In 1395, more than USD 7bn was injected into the country’s economy through the migrant phenomenon,” said Refugees and Repatriation Minister Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi at the launch of Afghan Return Refugees Information System on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, as many as 1.5mn Afghans, mostly from Iran and Pakistan, have returned to the country since 2001.

“This could actually help the work of assistance to access the services for the migrants returning. Often, what we provide now is humanitarian assistance,” said Laurence Hart Special Envoy and Chief of Mission Afghanistan for the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan returning from Pakistan and IranAfghanistan migrantsaid to Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 years ago Japan donates 106 machineries to Afghanistan for road maintenance

Japan donates 106 machineries to Afghanistan for road maintenance

The Japanese government has donated 106 different machineries to the Afghan Ministry of Public Works for road maintenance in 12

International Business 4 years ago Girls and women 'hit the hardest' by global recession

Girls and women 'hit the hardest' by global recession

BBC-Women and girls were hit the hardest by the global recession, according to child rights and development organizations. “The world

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghan Telecom to offer 3G services

Afghan Telecom to offer 3G services

Afghan Telecom, which operates under the stewardship of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, plans to launch the third generation,

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading