8 Afghan women graduate from USAID’s Engineering and Architecture Internship program

Graduation commenced today for USAID’s Afghan Women in Engineering and Architecture Internship program when eight female engineers and architects completed the program.

The program was established by USAID in 2011. So far, 23 female internship students have graduated.

The program provides internship opportunities for female students at Kabul University and Kabul Polytechnic University enrolled in architecture, and civil, electrical, or mechanical engineering fields. During the internship program, the female students are exposed to the practical aspects of architecture and engineering and are provided with opportunities to strengthen their professional and interpersonal skills in the process.

“The effects of this program will extend beyond the intern’s graduation date,” said USAID Mission Director Herbie Smith. “We are creating a network of successful and skilled women within Afghanistan who will work to build an empowering future for Afghan women in engineering and architecture, as well as Afghanistan’s future.”

The interns are provided opportunities that include design and collaborative processes, field visits, program management, and project implementation. They are also assisted with and encouraged to apply for job opportunities within their fields of study. Seven were hired to work on USAID programs after completing their one year internships. Others are working or furthering their education, including a few graduates working outside of Afghanistan.

Mohammadullh Ebrahimi, Lecturer and Vice President of Student Affairs at Kabul Polytechnic University, emphasized his appreciation to USAID for providing opportunities to female architectural and engineering students.

“The Internship Program has given me a clear vision for my professional career”, said Zulaikha Ahmadi, USAID intern.

The USAID Internship Program for Afghan Women in Engineering and Architecture is scheduled to run through 2019. The program will continue to provide vital opportunities for female students to enable them to become active future leaders in Afghanistan’s government, businesses, and civic society.