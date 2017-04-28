English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

A military base in Helmand is being turned into economic zone

in Afghan Business

A military base in Helmand is being turned into economic zone
28 Apr, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Shurab Military Base in southern Helmand province is being turned into one of the eight economic zones in the country.

President Ashraf Ghani had assigned a special commission to create eight economic zones in the country. One of those zones is going to be established in the Shurab Military Base which was built by foreign forces nine years ago and handed over to the Afghan government in 2014.

The decision was made at a grand meeting held at the base on Tuesday.

Secretary of the Economic commission, Nasrullah Sahibzada, said the zone would generate employment opportunities for around 250,000 people.

He said the zone would export agricultural, industrial and mining products to the international market.

 The zone’s construction would take a year and a half and would contain cement, fruit processing, decoration and other factories.

Meanwhile, Helmand Governor Hayatullah Hayat said the economic zone would be a standard one and would also offer domestic air flights.

Located near Chabahar port, the zone would enable export of Afghan products to foreign countries.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan economic zonesAfghanistan economyHelmandshurab military base

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 years ago IMF to address Afghanistan’s macroeconomic issues

IMF to address Afghanistan’s macroeconomic issues

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff mission, led by Mr. Paul Ross, has reached a staff-level agreement with the Afghan

Afghan Business 9 months ago 100 Women in Badakhshan complete training courses

100 Women in Badakhshan complete training courses

During the last 6 months, 100 women in Badakhshan received trainings in tailoring, English and Information Technology (IT) at Faizabad’s

Afghan Business 2 years ago France pledges to continue helping Afghanistan

France pledges to continue helping Afghanistan

In a meeting with Nasir Ahmad Durrani, the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Minister, Jean-Michel Marlaud, the French ambassador to Afghanistan

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading