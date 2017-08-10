ACCI unhappy about separation of industry section
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) has voiced their concerns over the separation of the industry sector from the chamber.
President Ashraf Ghani ordered a creation of a special chamber of industries and mines on May 2. The Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines officially started functioning on Monday.
The ACIM will focus on developing industries, attracting investment in the mining sector and preventing illegal mineral extraction.
However, ACCI deputy chief Khan Jan Alokozay believes the move would widen the gap between investors and businessmen.
Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, ACIM COO Rahimullah Samandar said the launch of the chamber was vital to support industrialists as the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) was more focused on traders.
