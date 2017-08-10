English | دری
News Categories  
Category

ACCI unhappy about separation of industry section

in Afghan Business

ACCI unhappy about separation of industry section
10 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) has voiced their concerns over the separation of the industry sector from the chamber.

President Ashraf Ghani ordered a creation of a special chamber of industries and mines on May 2. The Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines officially started functioning on Monday.

The ACIM will focus on developing industries, attracting investment in the mining sector and preventing illegal mineral extraction.

However, ACCI deputy chief Khan Jan Alokozay believes the move would widen the gap between investors and businessmen.

Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, ACIM COO Rahimullah Samandar said the launch of the chamber was vital to support industrialists as the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) was more focused on traders.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan Chamber of CommerceAfghanistan industriesAfghanistan mining industryKhan Jan Alokozay

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago New building constructed for Da Afghanistan Bank branch in Takhar province

New building constructed for Da Afghanistan Bank branch in Takhar province

A branch of Afghanistan’s Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), in northeastern Takhar province moves to a newly-constructed building equipped

Afghan Business 2 years ago Afghanistan’s first ever Dispute Resolution Center opens in Kabul

Afghanistan’s first ever Dispute Resolution Center opens in Kabul

The Afghanistan Center for Commercial Dispute Resolution (ACDR) was officially inaugurated on Tuesday in Kabul. The first center of its

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan Civil Aviation Ministry to build an airport in Nuristan

Afghan Civil Aviation Ministry to build an airport in Nuristan

The Afghan Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation is planning to build an airport in Parun, center of the eastern

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading