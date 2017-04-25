ADB appoints first female director in Pakistan

in Afghan Business

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Chinese national Xiaohong Yang as the new Country Director for Pakistan–

Yang is ADB’s first female Country Director in Pakistan and will lead the implementation of ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy 2015-2019, which focuses on infrastructure development and institutional reforms.

“I am very pleased to announce Yang as ADB’s new Country Director for Pakistan,” said Sean O’Sullivan, Director General for Central and West Asia at ADB.

“Pakistan’s recent growth and development has been impressive. With further economic and structural reforms taking place and new opportunities emerging, Yang will bring to this key position strategic leadership and considerable experience in the region to support this transformation,” O’Sullivan added.

Yang replaces the outgoing Country Director Werner E. Liepach, who served in Pakistan since 2011, and who has now returned to ADB Headquarters in the Philippines, the statement added.

“Pakistan has a fast improving economy led by a youthful, dynamic workforce. ADB is committed to assist the country to boost growth and spur job creation through our support to energy, transport, agriculture, urban services, and public private partnerships,” said Yang.

“I am looking forward to working with the government, private sector, development partners, civil society, and other stakeholders to help Pakistan achieve its development targets,” she added.

Holding a degree in Economics and International Finance, Yang joined ADB in 1999 and also served at the World Bank from 1994 to 1998.