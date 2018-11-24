ADB Signs MoU For Energy Projects Worth $200mn

in Afghan Business

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a number of energy projects that will help Afghanistan gain access to efficient and reliable power and strengthen its cross-border trade in energy.

The signing ceremony was attended by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghan, ADB Country Directory for Afghanistan Samuel Tumiwa, cabinet ministers, and members of parliament.

“Access to efficient and reliable power can help Afghanistan boost economic growth and create employment opportunities in the country,” said Tumiwa. “The projects, which have been signed, will help increase the electrification rate for Afghan households, businesses, and industry to unlock growth and income opportunities.”

The projects are worth USD 200mn, $106mn of which comes from ADB’s Special Funds and $94mn is co-financed with Afghanistan Infrastructure Trust Fund.

The proposed projects include the construction of a new 500-kilovolt (kV) transmission line from Surkhan to Dasht-e-Alwan; upgrading of Arghandi 500 kV substation and the construction of additional 3 x 500 kV lines bays at Dasht-e-Alwan and Arghandi substations; construction of 220 kV transmission line from Herat to Shendand and 220/20 kV substation at Shendand; construction of 220 kV transmission line from Shendand to Farah and 220/20 kV substation at Farah; construction of 110 kV transmission line from Herat to Ghor and 110/20 kV substation in Ghor; and the construction of 220 kV transmission from Mazar IPP to grid.

Afghanistan imports most of its energy needs from neighboring countries. Only about 32% of the population has access to grid-connected electricity.