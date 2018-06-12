Afganistan Signs Pine Nuts Export Protocol with China

Breaking News
Afghanistan and China signed a protocol on export of Afghan pine nuts on the sidelines of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
The agreement was signed between Afghan ambassador to China Janan Musazai and Chinese customs department officials in the presence of Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi.
Both sides stressed implementation of the agreement and called it a positive step towards tradr facilitation between the two countries.
Hakimi met with Nai Yufang, Head of China’s customs administration, and discuss various other topics in addition to the export of Afghan quality pine nut products to Chinese markets.
The two sides conferred on trade facilitation, sustainable employment, positive impact of economic exchanges on revenue growth, simplification of customs processes and procedures and the exchange of customs data through practical implementation, bilateral customs agreement that was signed in May 2016 between the two countries, and other related issues.
