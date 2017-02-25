Breaking News
Afghan agricultural produce spoil due to lack of markets
...
Pakistan further intensifies restrictions on borders with Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan receives $3.3mn from Japan to support city resilience project
...
Workshop on “Landmark Resolution on Women, Peace and Security” held in Badakhshan
...
Ghani discusses TAPI project with his Turkmen counterpart
...
Afghanistan ranked 163rd by the Index of Economic Freedom of Heritage Foundation
...
Afghan agricultural produce spoil due to lack of markets
A number of local businessmen voiced their concerns over lack of markets and storage facilities for their agricultural products, mainly onions.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), 142,000 tons of onions were harvested this year. However, businessmen claim that a big part of the harvest was spoiled due to lack of storage facilities and markets.
Head of Fruit and Vegetables Export Union, Nijabat Haidari, urged the government to build more freezer facilities to save their onions.
“We don’t have to export onions abroad if government builds standard freezers for us,” said Haidari.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture said at least 606 small and medium freezers for onions and potatoes have been established across the country.
MAIL spokesperson Lutfullah Rashid said the ministry would continues its efforts to work with farmers and providing the necessary tools to help improve their harvests.
“The businessmen should have called for ministry’s help to keep their products this year. But, the ministry cannot do marketing for their products,” said Rashid.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Problems with selling Kabul Bank’s properties
Enacting President Hamid Karzai’s order, Kabul Bank’s Receivership Department said they are faced with problems in selling Kabul Bank properties
Commandos Provide Humanitarian Relief to Flood Victims
Commandos from the 5th Special Operations Kandak provided humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens after flash floods swept through Sholgarah district,
AFP sets up permanent fund account to help the only survivor of Ahmad Sardar's family
The Agence France Presse (AFP) is establishing a permanent fund to receive donations for Abuzar–the only member of Ahmad Sardar’s