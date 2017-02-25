Afghan agricultural produce spoil due to lack of markets

in Afghan Business

A number of local businessmen voiced their concerns over lack of markets and storage facilities for their agricultural products, mainly onions.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), 142,000 tons of onions were harvested this year. However, businessmen claim that a big part of the harvest was spoiled due to lack of storage facilities and markets.

Head of Fruit and Vegetables Export Union, Nijabat Haidari, urged the government to build more freezer facilities to save their onions.

“We don’t have to export onions abroad if government builds standard freezers for us,” said Haidari.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture said at least 606 small and medium freezers for onions and potatoes have been established across the country.

MAIL spokesperson Lutfullah Rashid said the ministry would continues its efforts to work with farmers and providing the necessary tools to help improve their harvests.

“The businessmen should have called for ministry’s help to keep their products this year. But, the ministry cannot do marketing for their products,” said Rashid.