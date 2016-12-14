English | دری
Afghan Attorney General Office offers internship to women

14 Dec, 2016
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Attorney’s General Office (AGO) will offer six-month internships to 240 female Afghan Law or Sharia graduates. The internships will develop the capacity of women to become prosecutors and expand women’s access to the justice system of Afghanistan. The internship program also supports the goal of the AGO and the Office of the President to expand the number of female prosecutors within the AGO.

USAID supports the internship program through its Strengthening Education in Afghanistan (SEA II) project, which is implemented by the Asia Foundation. The AGO and the Asia Foundation will select the interns using a merit-based, transparent selection process.

The internships will be offered in all 34 provincial AGOs and will begin following a one-month training in Kabul around April, 2017. Additionally, during the internship, a week-long workshop will be conducted in Kabul to allow opportunity for additional skills building relevant to prosecution. Interested applicants will be required to travel to Kabul for these events. The costs related to the travel and accommodation in Kabul for the interns and their mahram (if required) will be covered. The interns will receive a monthly stipend during their internship, and they will be expected to work full-time.

Applications are open now and are due by January 15, 2017. The selection criteria are as follows:

· Applicants must be Afghan, female and have completed a law or Sharia degree in 2009 or later
· All applicants should be able to provide legal documents, such as graduation certificate and Afghan Tazkira;

· The applicants may apply for internships only in the provinces in which they currently reside;

· The shortlisted applicants will be asked to appear for a written test in the AGOs;

· The applicant must be interested in sitting for the AGO entrance examinations and, if selected, work for the AGO;

· Applicants must be able to go to Kabul for one-month training and one-week workshop.
