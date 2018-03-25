English | دری
Afghan businesswoman builds a women trade center in Kandahar

Afghan businesswoman builds a women trade center in Kandahar
An Afghan businesswoman builds an all-women trade center, called “Afghan Sisters Market”,  in Kandahar City, the capital of southern Kandahar province.

Laila Afaq, the market’s owner, said the facility costs USD 120,000.

She added that the trade center had a sewing center, a dining hall and a mosque in addition to other needed facilities.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News (PAN), the women exclusive market was inaugurated on March 22 by Kandahar deputy governor Abdul Hanan Munib.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Munib promised support and hoped the facility would help increase the number of customers for women’s handicrafts.
