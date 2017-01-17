Afghan carpet traders sign major deals at Domotex Trade Fair

in Afghan Business

Sixteen of Afghanistan’s top carpet and rug traders showcased their finest samples and signed a number of major deals with international buyers at Domotex, a leading tradeshow for the floor coverings industry.

The tradeshow, held from January 14-17 at the Exhibition Grounds in Hannover, Germany drew more than 45,000 visitors from more than 80 nations, and will help Afghan carpets gain increased international exposure.

“Domotex is a trend setter for the industry and Afghanistan is playing its part in setting the tone,” said Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industries Mohammad Qurban Haqjo. “Afghanistan’s participation in the world’s largest floor coverings tradeshow not only contributes to the country’s economy; it serves as an opportunity for Afghanistan to represent itself as a unique and trustworthy brand in the global carpet industry.”

USAID’s Afghanistan Trade and Revenue Project worked with Export Promotion Agency of Afghanistan to select leading Afghan carpet and rug exporters to join more than 1,400 exhibitors attending the annual tradeshow.

“Of all Afghan products, nothing else captures the identity of our nation’s people,” said Sayed Abbas, President of the recently-formed Afghanistan Exporters Club. “Every day, thousands of Afghan men and women diligently create beautiful handwoven carpets that attract the attention of buyers across the world, especially in Europe and America. Afghanistan’s rich art and culture will certainly be felt at this year’s Domotex.”

The tradeshow event follows a successful event in Dubai during December called “Exhibition Afghanistan” that raised awareness of Afghanistan’s biggest exports, including fresh and dried fruit, nuts, saffron and spices, carpets, silk, cashmere, apparel, handicrafts, marble, gems, and precious and semi-precious stones.

“Afghanistan is starting off 2017 on a high note through its participation in Domotex. This demonstrates the growing importance of the private sector in facilitating the country’s integration into the global economy,” said USAID Mission Director Herbie Smith. “With such distances involved, it also shows that traders are effectively using air-cargo to transport their goods. High value-to-weight ratios make Afghan carpets well suited for newly emerging air-cargo opportunities, a positive trend for the landlocked country.”