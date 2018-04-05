Breaking News
Afghan construction companies lose $222mn in 4 years
...
Afghanistan’s first maternal health mobile app
...
USAID Donates $25 million to WFP to Support Vulnerable Afghans
...
Afghan government signs contract for Jawzjan’s $39mn dollar gas pipeline project
...
Why Youth Fail to Network Authentically?
...
Afghanistan’s financial intelligence unit signs MOU on exchange of information with Interior Affairs Ministry
...
Afghan construction companies lose $222mn in 4 years
The Construction Companies Union (CCU) of Afghanistan claim that the construction sector has suffered USD 220mn in losses during the past four years and 100,000 employees of the sector have been left unpaid.
Addressing the 10th annual conference “Construction Business Opportunities” on Wednesday, CCU official Mawdud Popal cited decline in uplift projects, insecurity and barring of firms from taking part in the bidding process as the main reasons behind the financial loss of the sector in the past 4 years.
According to Popal, the United States have not yet made the payments owed to nearly 2,500 construction companies after completion of the uplift projects.
He added that 130 construction companies have been barred from participating in the bidding process by the National Procurement Commission.
Meanwhile, senior presidential advisor on construction, mining and energy affairs Eng. Pashtoon Yusuf said the government has taken all the necessary steps to prevent corruption in the procurement process and promised to take the Union’s concern to the High Economic Council.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghans turning to US dollar for major business deals
The use of US dollar is becoming more prevalent among Afghan businessmen as Afghani currency remains unstable. Local businessmen find
Pakistani Firm to design dam on Farah Rud River
The Ministry of Water and Energy announced Sunday that agreement for the design of a damn on the Farah Rud
Arabic firm to improve Kabul municipality services
The Kabul municipality signed four contracts on Monday with an Arabic firm, Khateeb and Alami, to improve services of the