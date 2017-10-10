English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan female entrepreneur hopes to promote domestic products

in Afghan Business

Afghan female entrepreneur hopes to promote domestic products
10 Oct, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Female entrepreneur Kubra Dastagerzada started her food business four years ago with the hope to promote domestic products.

She produces pickles and jams and sells them at local markets.

Dastagerzada started her business with only 50,000 AFN in her house and today she employs six other women.

Last year, her company, Farah Farhat Faizi Food Factory, was able to branch out into the instant soup market with the help of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Her food products carry a certificate of quality, but according to her the local market is not really interested in buying domestic products.

“One retailer suggested that I sell my soup product under the name of a foreign country,” said Dastagerzada.

However, she is determined to promote domestic products through her business.

She urged the government to support businesses like her and help promote domestic products.

While Dastagerzada is not able to draw a salary for herself from her business, her six employees receive their salaries on time.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan businesssesAfghan businesswomenAfghan factoriesAfghan female entrepreneurs

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Uzbekistan offers deal in exchange for Nato trucks

Uzbekistan offers deal in exchange for Nato trucks

The New York Times-With planning for the Western military withdrawal from Afghanistan in full swing, officials in Uzbekistan want to make a deal: we

Afghan Business 2 years ago Balkh farmers recognize gender equality for International Women’s Day

Balkh farmers recognize gender equality for International Women’s Day

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and representatives of provincial government offices honored 30 women farmers from Balkh

Afghan Business 12 months ago 175 development projects implemented in Laghman province

175 development projects implemented in Laghman province

Under the Maintenance Cash Grant (MCG) Initiative of the National Solidarity Program (NSP), 175 development projects have been implemented in

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading