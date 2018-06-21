Afghan Finance Minister Meets With Norwegian Ambassador
Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi met with the Ambassador of Norway Mari Skare and conferred on various topics including Norway’s cooperation in various sectors in Afghanistan, particularly women empowerment.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, Hakimi discussed Afghanistan’s preparation for the upcoming Geneva Conference.
Hakimi also touched on the topics of increase in domestic revenue and improvement in reforms in the mining sector.
The two sides also exchanged views on the peace process with the Taliban, parliamentary and provincial council election and economic reforms.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Car dealers on hunger strike against Cabinet decision
More than two dozen car dealers from eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday went on a hunger strike against a recent
26% increase in Afghanistan’s carpet exports
Minister of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) officials said carpet exports in Afghanistan had increased by 26% this year. According to
School for female health workers opened in Mehtarlam, Laghman
A new school for Community Health Nursing Education in the provincial capital Mehtarlam, Laghman, was inaugurated on Thursday 7 February