Afghan-German Cooperation completes six projects in Baghlan

in Afghan Business

The Afghan-German Cooperation handed over newly constructed and rehabilitated rooms as well as equipment to three girls’ schools in Baghlan province. Pol-e Khumri district also received multi-cell garbage boxes, and the Department of Information and Culture (DoIC) now owns an offset printing machine.

The German Regional Capacity Development (RCD) program funded the projects at a total cost of AFN 5 million.

Baghlan’s governor, Abdul Hai Nemati, said: “Today, we witness the completion of six projects by the Afghan-German Cooperation in Baghlan. We appreciate the initiatives and our German friends’ invaluable support.”

At the Zarina girls’ high school in Baghlan-e Markazidi district, three classrooms were rehabilitated and equipped with 120 tables and chairs. The Naswan Number 2 girls’ school in Pul-e Khumri district received the same amount of tables and chairs. The new rooms and furniture ensure an adequate learning environment for about 960 female students. Additionally, Karam Ali girls’ school, which is also located in Pul-e Khumri district, now offers two newly constructed teacher rooms for about 40 teachers.

The Afghan-German Cooperation further provided a new offset printing machine for Baghlan’s Department of Information and Culture (DoIC). The DoIC’s directress, Shukria Assel, emphasized, “We are thankful for the German support. All of Baghlan’s line departments can now print newspapers, books, brochures and other publications. We can now enter into a close dialogue with the public.”

Moreover, the Afghan-German cooperation handed over four new multi-cell garbage boxes to Pol-e Khumri district to support the municipal Garbage Disposal Action Plan. The activity aims at reducing unofficial garbage dumps and promoting waste sorting.

On behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit implements the Regional Capacity Development (RCD) program since 2010.

RCD aims at enabling Afghan provincial and district administrations to carry out administrative tasks independently and to provide public services adequately. Thus, so far, RCD has organized more than 730 professional or job-specific training courses for almost 39,000 public servants, government employees and provincial council members. To increase the population’s trust in local administration bodies, the project has also organised 345 public awareness events on local government activities that benefitted an approximate 50,000 citizens.