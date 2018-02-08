Afghan-German Cooperation holds training for 15 provincial mines inspectors

in Afghan Business

The Afghan-German Cooperation’s program held a three-week mining training for 15 Afghan mines inspectors from different provinces as part of their work on promoting good governance in the Afghan extractive sector.

‘The training was essential for our task to conduct field inspections. We have learned a lot about processes and procedures. The new knowledge is helpful for doing our job correctly and efficiently,” said a participant from Ghazni. .

Afghanistan is rich in mineral resources, including copper, iron, gold, lithium, rare earth and cobalt. These resources offer great potential to increase economic growth, generate additional revenue and create job opportunities in the Afghan extractive sector. However, to exploit this potential efficiently, mining activities have to be well managed, regulated and overseen transparently.

The training covered many topics, including open pit and underground mining processes, health and safety, environmental aspects and survey techniques. The mines inspectors applied their newly acquired skills at construction stones quarries and an underground mining model in Kabul.

The mines inspectors are now able to conduct field inspections properly and examine whether mining activities comply with norms, standards and regulations. They can further analyze whether extracted volumes correspond to the values agreed in relevant contracts. This ensures the correct payment of taxes and fees, increasing tax revenues for the Afghan state.

So far, the Afghan-German Cooperation has trained 109 Afghan mines inspectors from 14 provincial mining departments and the MoMP.

The program Promoting Good Governance in the Extractive Sector in Afghanistan is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The Afghan mining sector offers great economic potential that could significantly boost growth in the country. To leverage this potential, the program aims at increasing state revenues, promoting investment and fighting corruption in Afghanistan’s extractive sector. Among other activities, the project has organised 21 training courses on topics such as mine planning, mining economics and mining supervision for more than 310 mines inspectors and other employees at the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) and provincial authorities since 2013. Further, the project supports the Afghan Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (AEITI) to promote transparency and fight corruption.