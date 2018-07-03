Afghan Goods Can Now Be Transited to Russia and China Through Uzbekistan

Breaking News
Afghanistan is now able to transit its goods to Russia and China through Uzbekistan’s Andi Jan port after the establishment of a transit hub by Uzbekistan.
Situated in Termez city of Uzbekistan, the hub includes a railway line and station, a trade center for commercial goods and roads for transporting of goods.
The hub is situated near Uzbekistan’s Andi Jan port, which is available for Afghan traders to use.
President Ghani’s advisor on Central Asian Affairs Shakir Kargar said the port would enable Afghanistan in the long term to expand its trade ties with Russia and China.
Uzbekistan will be able to transport its goods to Iran–and from Iran to the Gulf countries–through the Mazar-e-Sharif-Herat highway, in which Uzbekistan is currently investing.
The trade value between the two countries stood at USD 600mn last year, of which USD 200mn was Afghanistan’s exports to Uzbekistan.
The Afghan government had to step up its efforts to look for alternative trade routes after Afghan traders faced repeated, deliberate hurdles from Pakistan at the borders.
