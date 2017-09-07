Afghan government to build 22 water canals in next five years
The Afghan government plans to build 22 water canals within the next five years in five provinces in the north and northeastern parts of Afghanistan.
Costing USD 76mn, the project will irrigate more than 70,000 hectares of land in Kunduz, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Takhar and Bamiyan provinces.
According to Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Basir Azimi, the project will benefit 500,000 people.
More than 7.5mn hectares of land is suitable for agriculture; however, 30% is not used due to lack of irrigation water.
Related Articles
World Bank agrees to help build Peshawar-Kabul highway
The World Bank has agreed in principle to finance the Peshawar-Kabul highway which will help boost intra-regional trade. According to
Afghanistan in need of gas storage facilities, says experts
Economic pundits have expressed concerns over the shortage of proper storage facilities in Afghanistan. This comes as work on the
Over 400 public administration students serving as government interns this fall
This fall, 441 bachelor students from public administration faculties around the country managed to secure internship positions in government bodies