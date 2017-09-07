English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Afghan government to build 22 water canals in next five years

in Afghan Business

Afghan government to build 22 water canals in next five years
07 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan government plans to build 22 water canals within the next five years in five provinces in the north and northeastern parts of Afghanistan.

Costing USD 76mn, the project will irrigate more than 70,000 hectares of land in Kunduz, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Takhar and Bamiyan provinces.

According to Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Basir Azimi, the project will benefit 500,000 people.

More than 7.5mn hectares of land is suitable for agriculture; however, 30% is not used due to lack of irrigation water.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan agircultureAfghanistan irrigationAfghanistan waterAfghanistan water canals

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 months ago World Bank agrees to help build Peshawar-Kabul highway

World Bank agrees to help build Peshawar-Kabul highway

The World Bank has agreed in principle to finance the Peshawar-Kabul highway which will help boost intra-regional trade. According to

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan in need of gas storage facilities, says experts

Afghanistan in need of gas storage facilities, says experts

Economic pundits have expressed concerns over the shortage of proper storage facilities in Afghanistan. This comes as work on the

Afghan Business 2 years ago Over 400 public administration students serving as government interns this fall

Over 400 public administration students serving as government interns this fall

This fall, 441 bachelor students from public administration faculties around the country managed to secure internship positions in government bodies

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading