Afghan government to build 22 water canals in next five years

The Afghan government plans to build 22 water canals within the next five years in five provinces in the north and northeastern parts of Afghanistan.

Costing USD 76mn, the project will irrigate more than 70,000 hectares of land in Kunduz, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Takhar and Bamiyan provinces.

According to Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Basir Azimi, the project will benefit 500,000 people.

More than 7.5mn hectares of land is suitable for agriculture; however, 30% is not used due to lack of irrigation water.