Afghanistan no longer threatened by enemies blocking trade routes
Afghan government to deliver 10,000 tons of seeds to farmers
Afghanistan to launch biometric cards in 90 days
Afghanistan’s complaint over Torkham closure to be assessed by WTO
Torkham closure causes $3bn in losses to Pakistan
Businesses in Kabul enjoy a cozy functional office space at the Hub
The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) will distribute 10,000 tons of improved seeds along with fertilizers to Afghan farmers to help them produce better crops.
Afghanistan needs between 50,000 to 60,000 tons of seeds annually, but the government cannot meet the overall needs of the country due to limited budget and can only supply 10,000 tons of seeds.
Meanwhile, agricultural experts have called on the government to enhance their efforts in meeting the agricultural needs of the country and added that the quality of imported seeds should be tested.
According to Yasin Farahmand, an agricultural expert, farmers have complained about the quality of the seeds received from the government.
“They must conduct the necessary investigations about the imported improved seeds to find out whether they are compatible with our land and weather,” Tolo News quotes Farahmand.
