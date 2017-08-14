English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Afghan government to distribute 500 tons of saffron bulbs to farmers

in Afghan Business

Afghan government to distribute 500 tons of saffron bulbs to farmers
14 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock will distribute 500 tons of saffron bulbs one month ahead of the planting season to help farmers cultivate 3,000 acres of saffron in the country.

The country’s saffron is exported to Arab countries and Germany at a price of up to USD 2000 per kilo.

The Afghan government aims to increase saffron production to eight tons and has taken steps to promote saffron production.

As per the government’s five-year plan for saffron development, 10 processing centers will be established across the country and saffron quality certificates will be issued.

The 5-year national development plan for saffron was approved by the High Economic Council in June 2016.

Afghanistan’s saffron was ranked first for the third consecutive year by the International Taste and Quality Institute (ITQI) in 2016.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan businessAfghanistan economyAfghanistan saffronAfghanistan saffron productionAfghansitan agriculture

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Kabul’s Economy Is Worse Than Its Security Issues

Kabul’s Economy Is Worse Than Its Security Issues

Contrary to what you might expect, Afghans are more worried about money than violence. Last month, President Hamid Karzai issued

Afghan Business 2 years ago Islamic banking starts in Afghanistan with a new regulatory framework

Islamic banking starts in Afghanistan with a new regulatory framework

Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), announced on Wednesday that all banks should provide Islamic banking services in compliance

Afghan Business 2 years ago Helmand farmers witness heavy basil production this year

Helmand farmers witness heavy basil production this year

Farmers in Helmand turned to cultivation of basil this year and have witnessed a heavy production of the crop. Once

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading