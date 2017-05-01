English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Afghan government to establish 46 more vocational training centers

in Afghan Business

Afghan government to establish 46 more vocational training centers
01 May, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled (MoLSAMD) said 46 more vocational training centers would be established in the near future.

Presently, there are 45 vocational training schools across the country that are providing education to locals in various fields including auto repair, electrical engineering, plumbing, construction, tailoring, general maintenance and computer technology.

According to Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), almost 80% of skilled workers in Afghanistan’s job market are hired from abroad due to lack of skilled workers in the country.

The Chamber called on the government to step in and set up training centers to help train more Afghan youths.

“We are obliged to hire 80% of workers from abroad to fill the gap as there is no other option,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, ACCI deputy chief.

The Afghan-Korea Vocational Training Center is the biggest institution providing training to around 1,000 Afghans.

Trainers at the institution urged the government to support the institution and boost their capacity so that more students can join.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan job marketAfghanistan skilled workers'

Related Articles

Afghan Business 1 year ago Qatari prince pledges $140mn to Afghanistan’s housing sector

Qatari prince pledges $140mn to Afghanistan’s housing sector

Qatari prince, Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani, has pledged USD 140mn as non-refundable aid and capital for joint investment

Afghan Business 2 years ago WFP begins humanitarian assistance to families fleeing Kunduz fighting

WFP begins humanitarian assistance to families fleeing Kunduz fighting

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) is providing food assistance to people displaced by the recent upsurge of fighting

Afghan Business 4 years ago Handicrafts by Afghan women gain international recognition

Handicrafts by Afghan women gain international recognition

Kunduz businesswomen association said women’s handicrafts have gained popularity overseas. The handicrafts include traditional clothes, carpet weaving, embroidery, bead weaving

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading