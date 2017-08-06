Afghan government hopes to exceed national revenue target

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Finance hopes to collect more than the set target of 152 billion Afghanis in national revenue.

Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi said the ministry has collected over 94 billion Afghanis in the past eight months and has spent 60% of its development budget over the past eight months.

He further added that the situation of three banks has improved since the removal of Afghanistan from the banking gray list.

This comes as the government has applied stricter custom and tax laws in an effort to boost the national revenue.