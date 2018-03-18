English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan government signs $383mn National Fiber Network investment licensing contract

in Afghan Business

Afghan government signs $383mn National Fiber Network investment licensing contract
18 Mar, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The investment licensing contract worth USD 383mn for the National Fiber Optic Network was signed on Sunday at the High Economic Council meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The contract was signed between the Afghan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA), Afghan Wireless Company, Etisalat Telecommunication Company, and Asia Consulting Firm.

According to a statement from the presidential palace, other economic issues including the budget of the ATRA and the use of technology in education and health sectors were also discussed.

The statement further added that the draft plan for the evaluation of the market of private airlines in Afghanistan  presented by the Civil Aviation Authority  was also discussed.

The participants decided that the draft budget for ATRA for the fiscal year 1397 should be presented in the next meeting of the High Economic Council.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan governmentAfghanistan businessAfghanistan fiber optic networkAfghanistan telecommunication

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Gold, diesel prices up in Kabul

Gold, diesel prices up in Kabul

Pajhwok Weekly Price Report-Gold and diesel prices increased while rates of other daily-use items stayed unchanged during the outgoing week

Afghan Business 5 years ago Problem with visa issuance for foreign workers in Herat province has been resolved

Problem with visa issuance for foreign workers in Herat province has been resolved

Factory owners in western Herat province had complained about the exorbitant  visa process for their foreign workers. Officials said on

Afghan Business 5 years ago 15000 civil servants to lose job as Greece passes a new bill

15000 civil servants to lose job as Greece passes a new bill

In a bid to ensure more bailout money from international creditors, the Greek parliament has passed a bill which will

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading