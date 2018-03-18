Afghan government signs $383mn National Fiber Network investment licensing contract

in Afghan Business

The investment licensing contract worth USD 383mn for the National Fiber Optic Network was signed on Sunday at the High Economic Council meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The contract was signed between the Afghan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA), Afghan Wireless Company, Etisalat Telecommunication Company, and Asia Consulting Firm.

According to a statement from the presidential palace, other economic issues including the budget of the ATRA and the use of technology in education and health sectors were also discussed.

The statement further added that the draft plan for the evaluation of the market of private airlines in Afghanistan presented by the Civil Aviation Authority was also discussed.

The participants decided that the draft budget for ATRA for the fiscal year 1397 should be presented in the next meeting of the High Economic Council.