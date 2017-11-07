Afghan government, USAID launch program to give students access to learning materials

in Afghan Business

U.S. Embassy Special Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens and Chief Executive of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, launched the Second Textbook Printing and Distribution Project on Tuesday.

The project is a United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded program for the Afghan Ministry of Education (MoE). USAID will provide $75 million to the MoE to print and distribute 135 million approved textbooks and teacher’s guides for grades 1-12 to all public schools in Afghanistan.

This new effort is a follow-on to the Textbook I Printing and Distribution Project from 2011-2016, when USAID partnered with the Afghan government and other donors to procure and distribute appropriate MoE-approved textbooks in Pashto, Dari, and English for the primary and lower secondary levels.

“This is indeed an extremely important partnership between the United States and the Government of Afghanistan,” said Ambassador Llorens. “Our teams will be working hand-in-hand to ensure that this ambitious effort will be a success for the benefit of all Afghan children,” he added.

USAID’s Textbook Printing and Distribution Projects support the MoE in expanding access to and improving the quality of basic education for Afghanistan’s school-aged children.

“Any contribution at any time is a big contribution for human dignity and human prosperity. The printing and distribution of the textbooks is a major contribution and support for Afghanistan,” said Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah.

Since 2002, USAID has supported the Afghan government in delivering quality education throughout Afghanistan by training teachers, producing and distributing millions of textbooks, helping Afghan girls attend community-based education classes, and expanding higher education opportunities.

With almost $17 billion spent on development programs in Afghanistan since 2002, USAID provides the largest bilateral civilian assistance program to Afghanistan. USAID partners with the government and people of Afghanistan to ensure economic growth led by the country’s private sector, to establish a democratic and capable state governed by the rule of law, and to provide basic health and education services for all Afghans.