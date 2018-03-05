English | دری
Afghan gov’t approves Doshi-Bamiyan power transmission contract

in Afghan Business

The 220kV Doshi-Bamiyan power transmission contract was approved by the National Procurement Commission along with 11 other contracts worth 7.3bn Afghanis on Sunday.

Contract for construction of the electricity distribution network in Bamiyan province was among the approved contracts.

Other contracts approved during the meeting included construction of Carpet Weavers Township in Jalalabad city, procurement of food items for the administrative office of the president, and procurement of raw material for the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing projects.

The NPC also approved contracts for the hostel in Kandahar University, contract for procurement of food items for the Ministry of Defense, and contract for the supervision of the construction of the embassy compound of Afghanistan in Islamabad.
