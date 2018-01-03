English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan gov’t awards contract for Ghoriyan salt extraction to a private firm

in Afghan Business

Afghan gov’t awards contract for Ghoriyan salt extraction to a private firm
03 Jan, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) awarded a contract for sedimentary salt extraction in the Ghoryan district  with the private firm Nasir Omid Salt Extraction Company.

Acting Minister Nargis Nehan said that about 25,000 metric tons of salt would be excavated annually.

As per the agreement, the company will deposit a royalty payment of 1,065 AFN for each ton of salt, which will generate 26mn AFN worth of revenue for the ministry.

The company has agreed to invest an amount of$400,000 into the salt extracting project and employing as many as 2,000 people.

Moreover, the company will pay 120,000 AFN to the ministry for renting out land during the period.

Nehan said there would be no compromise on the royalty amount in accordance to the new condition.

“We will not reduce the royalty amount and if the company asked for it, we will terminate the contract,” said Nehan.

MoMP is considering to award contracts for some other mines in 2018.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago AISA calls on donor countries to finance Afghanistan’s industrial parks

AISA calls on donor countries to finance Afghanistan’s industrial parks

According to the Afghan Investment Support Agency (AISA), a funding of more than USD 200mn is required for the infrastructural

Afghan Business 1 year ago Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region

A delegation of AIIB led by Sir Danny Alexander, Vice President & Corporate Secretary visited the SAARC Development Fund Secretariat

Afghan Business 5 years ago Inauguration of New Building for Agriculture Faculty in Herat

Inauguration of New Building for Agriculture Faculty in Herat

A new building for agriculture faculty of Herat University was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Minister of Higher Education, Obaidullah

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading