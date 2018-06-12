Breaking News
Afghan Gov’t Issues License to a New Postal Service Company
Smart System becomes the 10th private company to offer postal services after receiving its license from the Afghanistan Postal Regulatory Authority (APRA) on Monday.
Hekmatullah Alokozay, APRA head, said the facility would help accelerate postal services in the country.
He added that Alokozay said speed, protection and secrecy were principles of a postal company and said the company would be responsible for loss of any documents.
Smart System previously offered administrative services to the Ministry of Justice and has recently requested license from the government.
Obaidullah Ibrahimi, director of Obaidullah Ibrahimi Groups of Companies and also the owner of Smart System, said he invested around a million USD in the postal services.
