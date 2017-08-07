English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Afghan-India air cargo a “failed process”

in Afghan Business

Afghan-India air cargo a “failed process”
07 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) called the Afghan-India air cargo a “failed process” as at least 120 tons of fruit are waiting for loading for the past 15 days.

ACCI deputy chief Khan Jan Alokozay said the air cargo transportation has started without prior preparations.

Traders had complained about cargo flight delays in July as well when their produce were left in a warehouse at Kabul Airport for three days.

The first cargo flight from Kabul to Delhi, establishing air freight corridor, was received on June 19, 2017. Subsequently, cargo flight from Kandahar to Delhi arrived on June 24, 2017.

The connectivity established through the Air Freight Corridor will promote bilateral trade; provide Afghanistan, a landlocked country, direct access to India; allow Afghan businessmen to leverage India’s economic growth and trade networks for its benefit; and enable Afghan farmers quick and direct access to the Indian markets for their perishable produce.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan-India air cargoafghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Neighbours trying to impede mining projects: Shahrani

Neighbours trying to impede mining projects: Shahrani

by Abdul Qadir Siddiqui Minister of Mines Wahidullah Shahrani on Tuesday alleged some neighbouring countries were threatening mega mine projects

Afghan Business 7 months ago Afghan marble traders sign multiple contracts at Indian tradeshow

Afghan marble traders sign multiple contracts at Indian tradeshow

Several USAID beneficiary traders of marble, onyx and lapis from Afghanistan signed a number of contracts this week with international

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan businesses slumping due to insecurity and corruption

Afghan businesses slumping due to insecurity and corruption

Construction companies say that construction works this year in Afghanistan have been greatly reduced compared to previous years. As the

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading