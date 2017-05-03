Afghan-India air cargo routes to start in two months

in Afghan Business

Draft plans for the Kabul-Delhi route and the Kandahar-Amritsar route have been prepared and the routes will start within two months, announced Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) on Tuesday.

This comes as Afghanistan’s peak export season of fresh fruits and vegetables is about to start. Afghanistan suffers millions of losses during this season when Pakistan shuts down commercial crossings.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) hope that the launch of Afghan-India cargo routes would resolve the nation’s export problems.

“Our trade problems with Pakistan are not yet resolved. We need to look for alternative routes if Pakistan continues to close trade routes,” said ACCI spokesperson Sayam Pesarlay.

Acting director for the commercial department of MoCI, Mohammad Qurban Haqjo, said Afghan businessmen would be provided with a specific cargo plane if ground routes close. He added that air and ground taxes would be the same.

The air cargo link between Afghanistan and India will unleash a great deal of trade potential between the two nations.

The plan for air cargo service was made at a bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi and Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the 2016 Heart of Asia Conference on Afghanistan in Amritsar, India.

A landlocked country, Afghanistan depends overwhelmingly on Pakistan’s Karachi Port for access to foreign markets. However, the political tensions between the two neighboring countries takes a major toll on Afghanistan’s business.