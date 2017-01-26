English | دری
Afghan law firm ranked top by Chambers and Partners

Afghan law firm, Kakar Advocates, is ranked as the top law firm by the Chambers and Partners in its Asia-Pacific guide 2017.

Situated in capital Kabul, Kakar Advocates is a full-service law firm with US and Afghan licensed attorneys representing prominent international and national clients.

The firm provides services in the corporate sector, taxation and employment and labor.

Kawun Kakar, founder and managing partner of the firm, has extensive experience as attorney, private sector executive, and senior government official, working with national and international institutions in Afghanistan, U.S and the United Arab Emirates.
