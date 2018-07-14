Breaking News
EU Funds Four Cold Storage Facilities in Balkh Province
...
Afghan Ministry of Agriculture to Build Fruit Packaging Facility, Laboratory in Kabul
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Thousands of Tourists Visiting the Ancient Herat City
...
Kabul Expo Showcases Local Products
...
First Phase of Kabul’s Metro Bus Service to Roll Out Soon
...
Afghan Ministry of Agriculture to Build Fruit Packaging Facility, Laboratory in Kabul
Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock is going to build a fruit packaging facility and a laboratory in Badam Bagh area of Kabul in the next seven months.
“The complex will be inaugurated in the next seven months. It will also issue fruit quality certificates as per the requirement of the international standards in US and European markets,” said Minister Nasir Ahmad Durani.
Meanwhile, the European Union said the Afghan government should take advantage of the tariff privileges granted by the European countries to expand its trade.
“We are working also very closely with the ministry in terms of setting up laboratories and setting up certification systems, because, of course as you know the European markets are very demanding, very exigent and some minimal requirements have to be met,” Gonzalo Serrano-de-la-rosa, deputy head of EU ambassador to Kabul said.
Minister Durani said the laboratory equipment for the complex will be imported from the US and Europe.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
USAID finances a USD 300mn program to help improve Afghan agribusiness
The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), Assadullah Zamir, and the Mission Director of the United States Agency for
SAIL-led consortium pulls out from $10.8bn Afghan mining project
Led by the state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the Afghan Iron and Steel Consortium (AIFSCO) after years of
International Mobile Money Transfer Service in Afghanistan
Roshan, Afghanistan’s leading total communications provider, and Western Union, a leader in global payment services, have today jointly launched the