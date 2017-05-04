Afghan national electricity company to launch monthly billing system

in Afghan Business

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s national electricity company, plans to launch monthly billing system.

DABS officials said the company would hire more employees in order to successfully implement the new plan.

A number of residents in Kabul have welcomed the move but have urged the government to reduce the cost.

Presently, consumers are charged 2.5 AFN for each kilowatt if more than 200kw is consumed. The rate goes up to 3.5 AFN per kilowatt if more than 400kw is used.

As per the new plan, there will be changes to the way bills are paid and the price of electricity may change as well.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) said they had approached the power exporters to reduce the overall cost of electricity coming in to Afghanistan.