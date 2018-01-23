English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan, Pak bilateral trade drops by $2bn amidst political tensions

in Afghan Business

Afghan, Pak bilateral trade drops by $2bn amidst political tensions
24 Jan, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral trade has dropped from USD 2.5 billion to USD 500 million a year as political tensions between the two neighboring nations intensify.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called on the relevant government officials of both countries to address the issue.

Afghanistan time and again has blamed Pakistan for coordinating terrorist attacks–an allegation that Pakistan has historically rejected. On the other hand, Pakistan claims that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan use the Afghan soil to coordinate attacks in Pakistan.

The US officials have also criticized Pakistan for failing to act against the sanctuaries of the terror groups present on their soil.

The American President launched the scathing attack in his first tweet of 2018, claiming Pakistan “give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt” and think “of our leaders as fools”.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Afghanistan has started turning to other alternatives for trade including the Chabahar Port and the recently launched Kabul-New Delhi air corridor to help Afghan traders gain access to global markets.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan Pakistan tradeAfghanistan TradeAfghanistan-Pakistan relations

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Investors in Herat demand security from the new governor

Investors in Herat demand security from the new governor

A number of investors in western Herat have called on the newly appointed governor, Mohammad Asif Rahimi, to improve law

Afghan Business 10 months ago President Ghani highlights Afghanistan’s investment opportunities in Singapore

President Ghani highlights Afghanistan’s investment opportunities in Singapore

Addressing a meeting with entrepreneurs from various sectors in Singapore, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani briefed the participants on the investment

Afghan Business 1 year ago WFP provides emergency assistance to Afghanistan’s returnees

WFP provides emergency assistance to Afghanistan’s returnees

As Afghanistan struggles with growing numbers of returnees from Pakistan and people displaced internally by conflict, the World Food Program

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading